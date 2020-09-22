NFL Dominates List Of 10 Most-Watched Shows In September

Through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, the NFL has dominated the fall ratings compared to other television programming.

The top 10 shows on television thus far this fall have all been NFL games, according to data released this afternoon. Topping the list was the Week 1 mid-afternoon showdown between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on FOX.

That game drew 26.3 million viewers, with the Thursday night opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs reeled in 20.6 million. The first Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams came in third with 19.0 million viewers.

Nine of the 10 games on this list tallied 10 million or more viewers. You can see the full list below.

Now, while the NFL may be dominating the television market, the league’s overall ratings have been more of a mixed bag this fall. Still, the league doesn’t appear to be in dire straits.

There are some who speculated that players protesting for racial justice during the national anthem and the fact this is an election year might cause the NFL’s viewership to plummet.

However, early returns indicate that while ratings have gone down some, there doesn’t seem to be a correlation to a particular demographic or political affiliation tuning out.