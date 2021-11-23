The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Irvin’s Honest Admission

Michael Irvin at the 2018 NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been outspoken about his belief NFL players should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This week, Irvin ripped current Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper for being unvaccinated. Cooper missed Sunday’s game after being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play on Thanksgiving either.

“I’m absolutely hot about it,” Irvin told TMZ Sports. “Are you joking?”

The reaction to Irvin’s comments has largely fallen into two camps. There are those who applaud his stance, while others think he is hypocritical to rebuke Cooper considering his own issues during his playing days.

It should be noted that Cooper is not the first unvaccinated NFL player to find himself in Irvin’s crosshairs. He previously blasted Aaron Rodgers for not getting the vaccine and said the star quarterback was hurting his team.

“I can’t even start in on Aaron Rodgers,” Irvin said on his podcast earlier this month. “Because I know you did not hold out this whole offseason, holding everybody accountable and saying everybody is falling short and not doing what they’re supposed to do, and you’re not vaccinated? Come on man. Cut that mess out. That blows my mind.”

In addition to Irvin’s comments, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also appears frustrated with Cooper’s situation.

Sans Cooper, the Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders in their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.