NFL Referee Returns To Game After Apparent Medical Issue

Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente had a scare during today’s Seahawks-Lions game when he fell to the ground and had to leave the game due to an apparent medical issue.

Corrente fell on the field in between plays and was escorted to the locker room. Thankfully, he walked off under his own power.

The 70-year-old official was momentarily replaced by back judge Todd Prukop.

Referee Tony Corrente helped into the Seahawks’ locker room to get checked out after falling down between plays near the Lions’ huddle. pic.twitter.com/6gSD7Pu9Zx — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 2, 2022

Corrente, who has been an NFL referee since 1995, wound up returning to the game after a brief absence.

Whatever issue was dealing with, it fortunately appears to have been a minor one.

Referee Tony Corrente back in the game after getting checked out in the Seahawks' locker room. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 2, 2022

I’d imagine we will get a more thorough explanation for what happened to Corrente postgame. In the meantime, he will finish out today’s contest.

Seattle currently leads the Lions 45-22 in the fourth quarter.