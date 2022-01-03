The Spun

NFL Referee Returns To Game After Apparent Medical Issue

photo of an nfl refereeDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente had a scare during today’s Seahawks-Lions game when he fell to the ground and had to leave the game due to an apparent medical issue.

Corrente fell on the field in between plays and was escorted to the locker room. Thankfully, he walked off under his own power.

The 70-year-old official was momentarily replaced by back judge Todd Prukop.

Corrente, who has been an NFL referee since 1995, wound up returning to the game after a brief absence.

Whatever issue was dealing with, it fortunately appears to have been a minor one.

I’d imagine we will get a more thorough explanation for what happened to Corrente postgame. In the meantime, he will finish out today’s contest.

Seattle currently leads the Lions 45-22 in the fourth quarter.

