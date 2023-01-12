NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.

According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.

These "foreign objects" could technically help kickers get extra height on the football. However, it's more likely they're used as spot markers.

"It is likely a marker so that the kicker knows exactly where it will be placed," Football Zebras said. "Doesn't matter whether it elevates the ball, it is a foreign object used to assist the kick, which is unsportsmanlike conduct."

The officials should be on high alert for the six playoff games that'll take place from Saturday to Monday.

The action begins on Saturday afternoon when the 49ers host the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.