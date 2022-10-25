NFL Refuses To Comment Further On 'Autograph' Controversy

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Video emerged of NFL referees appearing to request an autograph from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Despite this footage, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the league claims they found no wrongdoing.

"After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Trupp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph," the league said in a statement. "Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods."

A league official declined to comment when Florio asked what the officials were seeking instead of an autograph.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibits officials from asking players, coaches, or personnel for any autographs or memorabilia. Requests for anything intended for charity purposes must go through official league channels.

When someone hands an athlete a pen and paper, and the public figure proceeds to quickly write something on said paper, it's typically an autograph.

Whatever happened, the NFL would seemingly like to sweep this incident under the rug.

UPDATE (Tuesday, 12:35 p.m. ET): NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Lamberth, a fellow Texas A&M alum, was getting Evans' phone number to send to a golf instructor. Sutter gave Lamberth paper.