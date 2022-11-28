(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NFL regular season game history was made on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in league history, two regular season games in the same week came down to two-point conversion attempts.

Both the Jaguars and the Chargers won their games with late two-point conversion attempts.

According to Pro Football Talk, that's never happened before.

"The NFL adopted the two-point conversion in 1994. In the 29 seasons since then, there had never been two games in the same week decided by a late-game two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

It happened for the first time today. The Jaguars took the lead, and won the game against the Ravens, with a two-point conversion happening with 14 seconds to play. And the Chargers took the lead, and won the game against the Cardinals, with a two-point conversion happening with 15 seconds to play," Mike Florio reported.

Both the Jaguars and the Chargers notched huge wins on Sunday afternoon, thanks to their coaches deciding to go for it on a two-point conversion attempt.

Be aggressive, folks.