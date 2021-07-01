The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Releases Findings Of Eugene Chung Investigation

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung shared an eye-opening comment surrounding an interview he had previously participated in.

Chung, who’s a Korean American, told the Boston Globe he was told in an interview with an NFL team that he wasn’t the “right minority.” He never specified which team he was referring to, but it was obviously an eye-opening allegation.

The NFL has since investigated the entire situation. It concluded the investigation on Thursday, but didn’t have much to say on the matter.

After meeting with Chung and discussing the incident, the NFL revealed on Thursday it couldn’t find concrete evidence of the statement that was made or the team that said it. The investigation has concluded.

“Following public reports of comments made in a conversation with former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung — comments that have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace — we undertook a review of the matter,” the NFL said, via Pro Football Talk.

“After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.”

Eugene Chung wasn’t willing to give up too much information regarding the interview he was previously referring to. So it isn’t a surprise the NFL doesn’t have much to report.

Regardless, Chung’s allegation is a disturbing one, to say the least. The NFL has long been advocated for greater minority participation, particularly at the coaching level.

Chung, meanwhile, was last an assistant coach in 2019 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.