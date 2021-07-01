Earlier this year, former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung shared an eye-opening comment surrounding an interview he had previously participated in.

Chung, who’s a Korean American, told the Boston Globe he was told in an interview with an NFL team that he wasn’t the “right minority.” He never specified which team he was referring to, but it was obviously an eye-opening allegation.

The NFL has since investigated the entire situation. It concluded the investigation on Thursday, but didn’t have much to say on the matter.

After meeting with Chung and discussing the incident, the NFL revealed on Thursday it couldn’t find concrete evidence of the statement that was made or the team that said it. The investigation has concluded.

“Following public reports of comments made in a conversation with former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung — comments that have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace — we undertook a review of the matter,” the NFL said, via Pro Football Talk. “After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.”

Eugene Chung wasn’t willing to give up too much information regarding the interview he was previously referring to. So it isn’t a surprise the NFL doesn’t have much to report.

Regardless, Chung’s allegation is a disturbing one, to say the least. The NFL has long been advocated for greater minority participation, particularly at the coaching level.

Chung, meanwhile, was last an assistant coach in 2019 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.