Map Shows How Many Players Were Drafted From Every State

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A view of the NFL Draft theater prior to the start of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Last week, 262 players heard their names called during the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, the league released a map that showed how many prospects were drafted from every state.

This map the NFL unveiled was based on the 2022 prospects' high schools. As a result, Texas took the top spot with 32 draftees.

Georgia wasn't far behind, claiming 29 players from this year's draft. California and Florida were tied for third with 22 prospects each.

Alabama, Ohio, Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee were also well-represented in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's the full breakdown:

Roman Oben, the NFL's vice president of football operations, released a statement on how over 240 different high schools were represented this year.

"The 262 players selected in this year's draft represented 247 different high schools throughout the country," Oben said, via NFL.com. "As we continue to grow our great game more and more players will come from all around the world. Football is a great game that instills character, confidence and resilience for both girls and boys."

It certainly appears as if football is expanding across the country.