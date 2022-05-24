NFL Reportedly Considering Major Changes To Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The NFL has tinkered with the Pro Bowl format before, but a new report indicates the league is considering a major change.

The change would be eliminating the traditional all-star game altogether, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In its place, the NFL would try to "showcase" the players chosen for the Pro Bowl in a different fashion.

Determining what that alternative showcase would be is what the league must do next, before then deciding if it is worth scrapping the Pro Bowl game to implement the new event or events.

The first Pro Bowl was held in 1951 and has been held every year since with the exception of 2021, when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1970-2012, AFC and NFC rosters competed against each other until the league went to an "unconferenced" Pro Bowl format from 2013-15. The NFL went back to pitting the AFC and NFC stars against each other in 2016.