The NFL Is Reportedly Considering An Overseas Super Bowl

We’ve seen the NFL play the Super Bowl all over America, but would the league ever move its biggest game outside of the United States?

Well, according to a report from the Daily Mail, EPL club Tottenham is preparing an “audacious” bid to host the 2026 Super Bowl, which is the first available year for them to hold the game. The Super Bowl sites for 2023-25 have already announced.

Tottenham already hosts two regular season NFL games a year at its home stadium, an arrangement that is set to run through 2028. Obviously, securing the first-ever Super Bowl outside the United States would be a major coup for the organization.

The Daily Mail reports that Sydney Stadium in Australia could also be submitted as a bid for a future Super Bowl, adding that the biggest issue Tottenham may face would be time zone differences.

The biggest obstacle to Tottenham’s ambitions would appear to be London’s time zone, which would necessitate a very late kick-off in order to suit the domestic American TV market, which could lead to objections from Haringey Council. The Super Bowl is America’s biggest TV event of the year with viewing figures of more than 100 million and US advertisers would need reassurances that such numbers would not be jeopardized.

Premier League club Tottenham is lining up a historic bid to host the 2026 Super Bowl, per @DailyMail. The London stadium currently hosts 2 NFL games each year as part of a 10-year, $54M deal. The NFL says it’s open to eventually taking the event overseas for the first time 🏟 pic.twitter.com/9b1bMWrMXM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2022

The NFL has been playing multiple regular season games in London the last several years. Beginning in 2022, the league will also hold games in Germany.

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Sunday. The next three championship games are set for Glendale, Arizona, Las Vegas and New Orleans.