NFL Reportedly Considering Virtual Fans For 2020 Season

The 2020 NFL season sits just over a month away, but a few major question marks remain before the season kicks off.

One of the biggest questions heading into the new season revolves around fan attendance. As the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, some have wondered if fans would be allowed to attend games.

In the event fans are not allowed to attend, the NFL has an idea in mind. According to a report from ESPN, the league is considering using virtual fans.

Earlier this offseason, the NFL ran its first ever virtual draft. Despite not being in Las Vegas, the draft went about as well as the league could have hoped for.

Here’s more from ESPN:

With kickoff nearly a month away, the NFL considers the use of virtual fans in stadiums a viable option for game days, a league source said Thursday…Either way, the NFL is prepared to enhance the game-day experience with potentially sizable virtual backdrops inside stadiums, the source said.

The Las Vegas Raiders already announced fans won’t be attending for the team’s inaugural season in Allegiant Stadium.

Earlier this afternoon, the Green Bay Packers made a similar announcement. No fans will be in attendance at Lambeau Field for the first two games.

The NBA has had success with virtual fans and it looks like the NFL could follow the NBA’s lead.