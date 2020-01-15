NFL Reportedly Decides On Referee For Super Bowl

Four teams remain in the NFL playoff hunt.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game this weekend. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the NFC crown.

While we don’t know which teams will represent their respective conference, we do know who will be officiating the Super Bowl.

Football Zebras reported Bill Vinovich will call the game.

From the report:

Football Zebras has confirmed that Bill Vinovich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Vinovich, 58, is currently in his 14th season and 11th as referee. Super Bowl LIV will be Vinovich’s 14th postseason assignment, including 3 Wild Card Playoffs, 5 Divisional Playoffs, 4 Conference Championships. This will also be Vinovich’s second Super Bowl assignment.

Vinovich was the head referee during the controversial NFC title game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. Despite missing that major call, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert said Vinovich is the NFL’s top referee.

“His crews usually average the fewest penalties per game in the league, producing crisp games with maximum focus on players and coaches,” Seifert wrote before the season kicked off.

The Super Bowl kicks off on February 2.