NFL Reportedly Discussing Postponing Multiple Games This Week

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL and NFLPA look to be potentially getting closer to rescheduling the Browns-Raiders game that’s slated for Saturday.

The report comes from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and it sounds like if the game is rescheduled, it would take place this Monday or Tuesday.

Cleveland already has over 20 players in COVID protocol and many of them are some of its best players.

Baker Mayfield is currently out, as is Wyatt Teller, Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry, Ronnie Harrison, and many more.

Mayfield even called out the NFL earlier this week for the protocols as he also thinks the game should be postponed.

Mayfield currently has 2,603 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 13 games.

There have also been outbreaks with the Rams and Washington Football Team this week, among several others. Washington is slated to be without Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for its massive game against Philadelphia on Sunday.

That would mean that Garrett Gilbert, who has only started one game for his career, will be in line to start.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL is discussing potentially moving those games as well.

These situations remain very fluid and can change in the blink of an eye. As for right now, kickoff for Browns-Raiders is still slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.