The NFL and NFLPA look to be potentially getting closer to rescheduling the Browns-Raiders game that’s slated for Saturday.

The report comes from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and it sounds like if the game is rescheduled, it would take place this Monday or Tuesday.

I am being told there have been NFL/NFLPA discussions today about rescheduling Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game, likely to Monday or Tuesday. A decision could be announced within the next hour, before Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cleveland. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 17, 2021

Cleveland already has over 20 players in COVID protocol and many of them are some of its best players.

Baker Mayfield is currently out, as is Wyatt Teller, Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry, Ronnie Harrison, and many more.

Mayfield even called out the NFL earlier this week for the protocols as he also thinks the game should be postponed.

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Mayfield currently has 2,603 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 13 games.

There have also been outbreaks with the Rams and Washington Football Team this week, among several others. Washington is slated to be without Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for its massive game against Philadelphia on Sunday.

That would mean that Garrett Gilbert, who has only started one game for his career, will be in line to start.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL is discussing potentially moving those games as well.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are in active discussions about postponing multiple Week 15 games in light of recent COVID cases, per sources. Similar circumstances to delays in 2020, with new cases still emerging with #Browns, #Rams, #WFT. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021

These situations remain very fluid and can change in the blink of an eye. As for right now, kickoff for Browns-Raiders is still slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.