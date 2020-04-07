The Spun

The NFL is reportedly set to get rid of the pass interference review rule after just one year in the league.

The rule came to be primarily because of the egregious missed call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game between the Rams and Saints. The obvious pass interference, committed by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, wasn’t called and wound up costing the Saints a potential chance to reach the Super Bowl.

As a result, NFL teams fought hard for a change – which would involve replay review for pass interference calls or non-calls. Teams nearly came to a unanimous decision for the rule to be approved ahead of the 2019 season – which it was.

But now, the NFL is expected to scrap the rule when votes are cast in May. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has the latest:

Simply put, the rule change didn’t bring about the intended or previously expected purposes. Pass interference calls that were challenged rarely brought about an actual change to the penalty (or non-penalty).

The referee showing in 2019 once again continued the pattern of questionable officiating within the NFL. Scrapping the pass interference review rule will take a bit more of the game out of the ref’s hands.

The NFL is moving back in the right direction ahead of the 2020 season.

