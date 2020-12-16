NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Playoff “Bubble” Idea

Sports leagues have been forced to adapt in a plethora of ways in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the NFL began to contemplate implementing a “bubble” for the league’s playoffs set to take place in January of 2021.

But on Tuesday, the idea was officially nixed.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the league will not require players and staff to stay at hotels during the postseason. The report quashed early season speculation that team’s might do so in order protect their personnel.

Pelissero continued to provide context by saying that the NFL, the NFLPA and the league’s medical experts never really supported the idea of a “central playoff bubble.” However, now teams will not have to gather in local hotels either.

Organizations can still provide hotel rooms if players elect to stay in one.

The league also released a memo, describing the rationale for the decision.

“This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel,” the memo read.

The NFL and NFLPA and their medical experts never supported the idea of a central playoff bubble, for a variety of reasons. Now, no "local bubbles" either. Clubs may still provide hotel rooms for players who elect to stay in one. https://t.co/5xnIvpQd4t — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2020

The news will likely draw a lot of attention from fans and media members around the country. After the success of the NBA “bubble”, many thought that the method would be the safest possible way to continue.

However, the NFL has managed to compete thoroughly through the 2020 season. Despite a decent number of rescheduled games, the league has yet to cancel a contest this year. The most recent debacle came in Baltimore, but the NFL maneuvered the situation fairly well and got the Ravens onto the field.

Hopefully, fans will get to see an exciting postseason that keeps the players healthy and safe.