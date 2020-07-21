NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Preseason Games

The NFL and NFL Players Association have been working out proper health guidelines leading up to the 2020 season. One of the main talking points has been the preseason and whether or not it should even happen this year.

Usually, the preseason consists of four games. The biggest benefit to having a preseason is that it provides undrafted players the chance to compete for one of the final spots on a 53-man roster. That won’t be the case this season.

Originally, the plan was for the preseason to get trimmed down from four games to just two. Well, it now appears that NFL fans won’t see any preseason action at all this summer.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFLPA leadership told players there will be zero preseason games this year. The league hasn’t yet made an official announcement on this decision.

NFLPA leadership told players on a conference call a few minutes ago there will be zero preseason games this year, sources say. Not a surprise given the league offered that but now all but official, according to the union. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2020

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided additional details on the NFLPA’s conference call. He’s reporting that the players union is still pushing for a longer ramp-up period during camp.

Roster sizes for training camp are expected to start at 80. This means that some teams will have to make a few cuts before camp even begins on July 28.

Lastly, there will reportedly be a general agreement in place for players at high risk to opt out of the season.

No one is really sure how this NFL season will even look, but clearly the owners and players will try their best to put a finished product out there by September.