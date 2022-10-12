NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Roughing The Passer Controversy

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Week 5 of the NFL season featured a pair of horrendous roughing the passer calls. This led to a lot of backlash on how the league is overprotective of its quarterbacks.

Despite all the drama surrounding this topic, it doesn't sound like the NFL will make any changes to its rules.

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that "there is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture."

In other words, the NFL will continue to protect its quarterbacks.

Schefter pointed out that roughing the passer calls are actually down 45 percent compared to a year ago.

"Through Week 5, roughing the passer calls actually are down 45 percent compared to a year ago," Schefter tweeted. "There were 51 at this time of the season in 2021, 28 this season."

Hopefully, the NFL can protect its quarterbacks without hurting the integrity of the game.