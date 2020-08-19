NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Sideline Reporters

COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed the landscape of sports for the foreseeable future. For the NFL, it means a handful of game-day protocols will be different this fall.

Earlier today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season due to the updated NFL-NFLPA protocols.

Pelissero also announced that sideline reporters and pregame TV reporters are prohibited from field access in 2020. This means we’ll likely see reporters in the stands this upcoming season.

The NFL is trying everything in its power to have a full season this fall. In order to pull that off in the middle of a pandemic, the league will need to be extremely cautious. If that means fans won’t see cheerleaders, mascots and reporters on the field until 2021, then so be it.

Other groups now prohibited from field access in 2020, according to the updated game day protocols, include network sideline reporters and pregame TV reporters. So … see you guys from the stands on Sunday mornings. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

It’s unclear if these changes will alter the information reporters receive each game. Not being able to stand on the sidelines might affect what the reporters hear and see.

Nonetheless, it’s imperative the NFL puts the health of its coaches and players above all else. Keeping them away from fans and reporters definitely helps establish some boundaries.

We’ll get to see how the new protocols look when the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2020 season on September 10.