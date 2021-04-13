NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Vaccines

For the past few weeks, NFL fans have been asking if the league would make vaccines mandatory for its employees. On Tuesday, we finally received an answer to that question.

The NFL informed all 32 teams this afternoon that any employee who refuses a COVID-19 vaccination without a religious or medical reason will be barred from Tier 1 or Tier 2 status this offseason. In other words, they would have restricted access within the team facility.

“Tier 1 and 2 employees (other than players) should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so,” the NFL said in a statement. “Any staffer that refuses to be vaccinated without either a religious or medical reason will not be eligible for Tier 1 or 2 status and therefore will not be permitted access to the ‘football only’ restricted area and may not work directly or in close proximity with players.”

Teams are being told to provide weekly reports on the number of employees who get vaccinated this offseason.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero added that discussions are still being had between the league and the NFL Players Association regarding the offseason schedule.

According to Pelissero, the players union wants an all-virtual offseason program until mandatory camp.

The next few weeks are going to be very interesting for the NFL, as it tries to navigate through this pandemic for a second year in a row.