NFL Reportedly Makes Major Change To Testing For Unvaccinated Players

With the playoffs in full swing, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to change their health and safety protocols for unvaccinated players.

On Friday, it was announced that daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players has come to a halt. This aligns with the protocols that were put in place last month for vaccinated players and coaches.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare, and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility,” the NFL’s memo stated.

According to ESPN, there are roughly 12 unvaccinated players remaining in the NFL. Those players won’t have to test unless they feel sick.

The NFL just sent a memo to the remaining playoff clubs with a significant update to COVID testing cadence — eliminating the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players, who will no longer be subject to daily testing, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that players on a 90-day test “holiday” after having COVID are subject to testing if they experience symptoms.

The NFL dealt with a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in December. Hopefully, it can get through the rest of the postseason without experiencing another uptick in cases.

Of course, the NFL’s testing protocols are subject to change at any given moment. For now, it seems like the NFL is in a comfortable position.