NFL Reportedly Planning New Addition To Rooney Rule

The NFL is reportedly planning on making a new addition to the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule mandates NFL franchises to interview minority candidates for top front-office roles. The league will add another stipulation to the rule as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

The new stipulation will require franchises to conduct at least one “in-person” interview with a minority candidate. This candidate will have to be outside of the organization.

The league plans to inform organizations of the new stipulation during the league’s fall meeting on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL plans to inform owners at the league’s fall meeting Tuesday of new enhancements to the Rooney Rule for the upcoming hiring cycle, including mandating at least one in-person interview with an external minority candidate for head coach and general manager jobs, per sources,” Pelissero writes, via NFL.com.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams have shifted interview opportunities to almost exclusively virtual, at least in the opening round of interviews.

The NFL wants to ensure more of these interviews, particularly with external minority candidates, happen in person.

The league will inform teams of the change during Tuesday’s fall meeting.