NFL Reportedly Sends Message To Teams About Training Camp

This has been a hectic offseason for the NFL due to the current pandemic. Instead of having minicamps at this time of the year, players have to hold private workouts on their own.

Fortunately for all 32 teams, the league is inching closer to the start of training camp. Sure, it’s still over a month away, but we’re that much closer to seeing players prepare together for the 2020 season.

However, training camp for the 2020 season will be a little bit different this year because of health concerns. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has told all its teams they must stay at their team facilities for training camp.

This means teams that usually hold training camp out of state will not be allowed to do so. For example, the Carolina Panthers will not be allowed to practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

NFL reporter Albert Breer listed the teams that planned on going away for training camp. Those teams were the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Panthers, Rams, Raiders and Redskins.

The reality is the NFL needs to do whatever it can to ensure there will not be a major outbreak this summer. Making teams practice at their own facilities and reduce travel should help that cause.

As for whether there will be fans at the game this season, it sounds like the NFL will cross that bridge when it gets there.