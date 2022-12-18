NFL Reportedly Sent Notable Message To Owners This Week

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL reportedly sent an interesting message to the owners of all 32 teams last week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league informed the owners that franchises have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front office executives in the last five years.

"The message, delivered this past week at the owners meetings in Dallas, was sent by the league as a reminder that as some franchises mull significant changes at the end of the season, hundreds of millions of dollars have been squandered recently by teams that may need to act less hastily," Schefter wrote.

The league reportedly went as far as to itemize the spending on a team-by-team basis in order to show how much each franchise spent on fired high-level personnel.

With Black Monday just a few weeks away, the Colts and Panthers are already looking for new head coaches, while the Titans dismissed general manager Jon Robinson earlier this month.

Will the NFL's message actually deter a team or teams from dismissing a coach or executive? We'll see, but the league clearly wants to keep these costs down.