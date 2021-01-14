NFL Reportedly Sets Deadline For 2021 Draft Decisions

Since the NCAA granted a fifth year of eligibility to college football players this year, a plethora of upperclassmen have a tough decision to make in the coming weeks. As a result, the NFL has adjusted its rules for the upcoming draft.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that players who have completed four years of college football must notify the league by March 1 if they intend to forego the 2021 NFL Draft and return to college.

“This clarification means that any college football player who participated or would have participated in his fourth season of full-time participation, as distinguished from a “red-shirt” year, during the 2020 college football season will be deemed to be automatically eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft,” the league said in a statement. “These players are typically listed as “seniors” on their school’s official roster during the 2020 college football season. It is not necessary for such players to notify the League office to become eligible under this clarifying provision.”

Pelissero also added that a deadline has been set for underclassmen to petition for special eligibility. That deadline is actually due this upcoming Monday.

A handful of elite prospects have already declared for the NFL Draft, such as Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts and Zach Wilson.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll run from April 29-May 1. At this time, it’s unclear if it’ll be a virtual event like last year’s.

With the college football season officially in the books, expect more players to make their draft decisions public fairly soon.