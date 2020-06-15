NFL Reportedly Shares Coronavirus Testing Plan For Players This Summer

The NFL is moving forward with the idea the 2020 season will be played as scheduled. The logistics behind the season have yet to be sorted out, though, including testing players for COVID-19.

But the league reportedly has a plan in place ensure the player’s health and safety ahead of this upcoming season.Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL’s current plan is to “test players for COVID-19 about 3 times a week.”

NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer reportedly unveiled this plan on a conference call with league agents today. If a player tests positive for coronavirus, they will be isolated to protect teammates and staffs.

Multiple tests have been utilized in light of the current global pandemic. It appears the NFL intends to use a “reliable saliva” test which should help quicken the testing process.

Testing players three times per week should help keep the players safe. Pelissero has more details on Mayer’s comments on testing NFL players for COVID-19.

In a call with agents today, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said the current plan is to test players for COVID-19 about 3 times a week, isolating those who test positive. Per Mayer, there’s a 90% chance reliable saliva testing is available before players return to facilities. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 15, 2020

The league is about to clear one major hurdle in regards to the 2020 season. Testing players frequently and having protocol in place for positive results is a good first step.

The next major hurdle the NFL will have to clear is a decision on fan attendance. By all accounts, the league will implement limited capacity in stadiums. There’s also a possibility teams forbid any fans whatsoever.

But for now, the NFL will seemingly focus on frequently testing players to ensure health ahead of the 2020 season.