NFL Reporter Crushed For What She Tweeted Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Josina Anderson from ESPN attends 2014 ESPN The Party at Pier 36 on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) John Lamparski/Getty Images

Everyone has takes that age poorly from time to time, but few, if any, have aged as poorly as quickly as Josina Anderson's did on Sunday.

In the first half of the World Cup final on Sunday, Anderson said that she was waiting for France star Kylian Mbappe to impress her this tournament.

Argentina kept Mbappe in check in the first half - though he had already scored five goals this tournament - but in the second half, he exploded for a hat trick.

France ultimately lost to Argentina in penalty kicks, but few players, if any (save for Lionel Messi, of course), were as impressive as Mbappe this tournament.

Anderson got roasted pretty badly for what she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"I’m still waiting for Kylian Mbappe to impress me in this World Cup. Yes he attracts defenders, but speed & scoring potential are not enough. You have to purposefully dribble w/ directive control, create for yourself, & thus be a constant actual threat to the net t/o the tourney," she tweeted.

Oops!

"are we watching the same world cup Josina?" one fan wondered.

"Wait, what?? Was there another world cup going on because," one fan added.

"Take of the Year without a close second," another fan wrote on Sunday.

"Just here to add to the ratio. Delete this before footy twitter sees it. This could go up to 60k quote tweets, easily," another fan wrote on Sunday.

This is likely a take that the longtime NFL reporter would want to have back.