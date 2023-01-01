NFL Reporter Getting Crushed For What He Said About C.J. Stroud

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

An NFL reporter is rightfully getting crushed for what he said about C.J. Stroud on Saturday night.

Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, but the Bulldogs took the lead late and Ohio State's game-winning field goal attempt was wide left.

One NFL reporter is suggesting that Stroud should be "happy" his kicker missed.

"CJ Stroud should be happy the kicker missed. Great night for his draft stock. Now he doesn’t have to risk injury for another game and can go to the draft healthy. Going to be a special QB," Eliot Shorr-Parks tweeted.

Losing out on the chance to win a national championship is not something Stroud should be happy about.

Using Eliot's logic, should Jalen Hurts, who is on the verge of landing a big contract, be happy when the Eagles lose in the playoffs? That way he can avoid further risking injury before landing his big contract.

Stroud will go on to be a top NFL Draft pick, but he's certainly not going to be happy about going home one game early.