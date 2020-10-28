NFL Responds To Report About Super Bowl Attendance Number

Reports came out today that the the NFL plans to let in at least some fans for February’s Super Bowl LV. One of the biggest bombshells from the report is that Raymond James Stadium will allow 20-percent capacity for the game.

But the NFL appears to be refuting the report of the 20-percent figure. On Wednesday, NFL PR representative Brian McCarthy released a statement on the NFL’s position on the number of fans allowed in.

McCarthy said that there is currently no set capacity for the Super Bowl. He stated that while 20-percent is a figure they’re looking at, the league anticipates it could get higher as the game gets closer.

“There is no set capacity figure [for the Super Bowl] at this time…” McCarthy said. “Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that figure [20 percent] but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game.”

Considering that the United States is currently seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, it’s probably too early to make any hard estimates anyway. October 23 saw a record 83,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the country – the most since the pandemic started.

Florida in the particular has been hit very hard by the virus. Over 786,000 people have been infected with over 16,000 people losing their lives.

The NFL will need to tread extremely carefully with how they allow stadiums to reopen. The last thing they want to do is be in any way responsible for a super-spreader event.

Will we see fans in attendance for Super Bowl LV? If so, how many?