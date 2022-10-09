NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty
The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady.
The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady.
Many NFL fans, former players and media members ripped the league for the penalty.
Following the game, NFL referee Jerome Boger released a statement on the decision.
The penalty was called because Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.”
The Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, on Sunday afternoon, as they were able to seal the game with a couple of kneel downs following the penalty.
Tampa Bay improved to 3-2 with the win, while Atlanta dropped to 2-3.