NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: NFL Referee Jerome Boger is seen during the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady.

The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady.

Many NFL fans, former players and media members ripped the league for the penalty.

Following the game, NFL referee Jerome Boger released a statement on the decision.

The penalty was called because Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.”

The Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, on Sunday afternoon, as they were able to seal the game with a couple of kneel downs following the penalty.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-2 with the win, while Atlanta dropped to 2-3.