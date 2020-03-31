NFL Reveals When 2020 Schedule Will Be Released

The majority of the sports world is on pause at the moment, but the NFL continues to move ahead with its offseason. Although we’re still several months away from the 2020 season, we now have a date for when the schedules will be released.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL will likely unveil its schedule around May 9. Every fan should mark their calendars as they await to see how their favorite team’s schedule will shape out for this fall.

It’ll also be very interesting to see which two teams get to kick off the regular season. Since the NFL was celebrating its 100th season this past year, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers had the honor of playing in the opening game.

Many people believe the Kansas City Chiefs should start the regular season off since they are the reigning champions.

The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later. So, plan your calendars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

Obviously the past few weeks have been tough, but the NFL has provided a nice distraction for many during this time.

Not only can fans look forward to the NFL Draft in April, the following month they’ll be able to find out their team’s schedule.

Which game do you think should kick off the 2020 season?