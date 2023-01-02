NFL Reveals When Week 18 Schedule Will Come Out

NFL fans staying up late on Sunday night to get a glimpse at the full Week 18 schedule can go to bed.

Sunday night, the NFL revealed - through the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC - that the full Week 18 schedule won't be released until Monday.

That's disappointing to many fans who are anxious to see when their favorite team will be playing the last game of the 2022 regular season.

There will be two Saturday games in Week 18, along with a Sunday Night Football contest.

Some of the biggest Week 18 NFL matchups include Packers vs. Lions, Giants vs. Eagles, Titans vs. Jaguars and Cowboys vs. Commanders.

We'll find out the full schedule on Monday, though.