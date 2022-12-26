NFL Reviewing Prominent Quarterback For Possible Discipline

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots kick off to the Baltimore Ravens to start their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The National Football League will look into Mac Jones' apparent "dirty" play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve.

Jones hit Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday's game in controversial fashion.

The Patriots quarterback was called out for the play following the game. However, he faced no discipline during the contest.

That could change moving forward.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. A suspension is currently believed to be unlikely, but it is one of the potential punishments," Mike Florio reported.

Jones has had some questionable plays in the past, though he didn't face any punishment for them.

"Since Jones wasn’t punished for either of those potential infractions, he can’t be considered a repeat offender. His history of potential violations, however, could make the league less inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt this time."

Should the league punish Jones?