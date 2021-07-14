The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Free Agent CB Richard Sherman Reportedly Arrested For Burglary Domestic Violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman in the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested this morning for “burglary domestic violence,” according to King County (Wash.) records.

Details are scarce right now, but Sherman did have bail denied. NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann reports that the alleged crime is being investigated as a felony.

Sherman, who spent the last three years with the San Francisco 49ers, is still unsigned. However, his NFL future might be the least of his concerns right about now.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Sherman has overachieved since entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2011.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before moving on to the 49ers in 2018.

Right now, Sherman’s legal issues are the major story here. We’ll continue to update you with details about his arrest as they become available.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.