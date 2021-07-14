NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested this morning for “burglary domestic violence,” according to King County (Wash.) records.

Details are scarce right now, but Sherman did have bail denied. NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann reports that the alleged crime is being investigated as a felony.

Sherman, who spent the last three years with the San Francisco 49ers, is still unsigned. However, his NFL future might be the least of his concerns right about now.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Sherman has overachieved since entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2011.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before moving on to the 49ers in 2018.

Right now, Sherman’s legal issues are the major story here. We’ll continue to update you with details about his arrest as they become available.