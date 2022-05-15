NFL Rookie Admits He Almost Quit Playing Football

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hundreds of football players are getting ready to embark on their first season in the National Football League.

It's been a tough road to professional football for many of them, especially Arizona Cardinals rookie Christian Matthew.

The Cardinals rookie defensive back admitted that he came close to quitting football during the pandemic.

"I was real close, but my friends and family kept me with a level head, " Matthew said. "My girlfriend had a real candid conversation with me, she let me know, if I really want to do it, she supports me. But at the same time, my opportunity to live out my dreams and play football at a higher level, that window is way smaller than the window of being a manager at Walmart."

Matthew played collegiately at Valdosta State. The program had to cancel all of its 2020 games. During the 2020 canceled season, Matthew admitted he came close to quitting.

But Matthew stuck it out and had a big 2021 season. He then heard his name called on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.