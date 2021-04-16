Report: NFL Rule Change “Likely To Pass Next Week”

Earlier this year, the Baltimore Ravens proposed the idea that a “sky judge” should be added to every NFL game to help assist the on-field officials. This Friday afternoon, an update on that proposal was announced by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It turns out that Baltimore withdrew its proposal for an eighth official, but that doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming to the NFL this fall.

Pelissero revealed that the competition committee has a proposal in place for expanded booth-to-official communication. This proposal reportedly has strong support from coaches around the league.

As a matter of fact, Pelissero believes this proposal from the competition committee could pass as early as next week.

The #Ravens have withdrawn their proposal to add an eighth official off the field (AKA the “sky judge”), but the competition committee’s proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication with video has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2021

Most NFL fans seem to be on board with this proposal regarding booth-to-official communication.

For those unsure about how this rule change will affect the game, Pelissero provided some context in an additional tweet.

“The replay official and those in New York cannot throw, or pick up, a flag under this proposal,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “But when it comes to some calls that are clear on TV – possession of the ball, complete/incomplete, down by contact, etc. — they’ll be allowed to help correct them.”

Rules like this should’ve already been in place, but I guess it’s better late than never.

Do you like this new rule proposal?