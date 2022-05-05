NFL Schedule Announcement Details: Fans React

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

NFL teams have known which teams they'll be playing in 2022 since the end of the 2021 season. But this month we'll all find out when they play and what networks they'll be on.

The NFL is set to do their full 2022 schedule release on Thursday, May 12. However, the league will apparently be leaking a few of the cames in the week leading up to it.

NFL insider Ari Meirov noted that on Monday, May 9, ESPN will announce some of their games. CBS and Fox will announce some of their games on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The day of the release, NBC will announce their games before the full release later in the day.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to express how frustrated they are by their way of doing things. A lot of people are rolling their eyes at the NFL hogging the spotlight for an entire week while people discuss their schedule.

Gone are the days when the NFL would just release the schedule and let it take up a day plus the following weekend of content.

The NFL has been getting a little out of hand with how ever-present it has to be in its offseason calendar.

But it seems a lot more likely that the NFL will put more big days on the calendar than less.

What do you think of the NFL schedule announcement details?