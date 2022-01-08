There Are 2 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Earlier this week, fans were wondering where Thursday Night Football went. In just a few days, they’ll be wondering the same about Monday Night Football.

The final weekend of NFL regular season football is more condensed, with the majority of games coming on Sunday. However, not every game this weekend will be played on Sunday.

In fact, there are two NFL games set to take place later Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the full schedule:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Kansas City enters its contest against Denver as a heavy favorite. The Chiefs are still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC – which currently belongs to the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, both the Cowboys and Eagles are fighting for playoff seeding in the NFC. While both are locked into the playoffs, they hope to improve their position with a win this weekend.

Which teams will come out victorious?