NFL Has Changed The Kickoff Time For 2 Games On Sunday

The NFL has shifted around its Week 7 schedule, changing two game times on Sunday, including making a switch in primetime.

Buccaneers-Raiders, which was originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football, is being moved to the late afternoon (4:05 p.m. ET). Taking its place will be Seahawks-Cardinals.

The NFL didn’t explicitly provide a reason for this swap, but it can be inferred by the league’s press release that it is related to potential COVID-19 issues with the Raiders.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans
on Sunday Night Football,” the release reads. “We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon.”

Overall, we’re not complaining about the change. Getting the opportunity to see Russell Wilson vs. Kyler Murray in primetime sounds like fun.

Also, Seattle is 5-0 and on top of the NFC West, but the Cardinals are 4-2 and tied for second. There will be a lot at stake in the desert this Sunday.

The Seahawks-Cardinals game will be televised nationally on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.