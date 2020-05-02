We’re still awaiting the return of the NBA, and the start of the MLB season. College football’s start is very up in the air. There is significantly less concern, at least internally, about the 2020-21 NFL season.

There has been far less speculation about the start of the NFL season this fall. According to a new report by ProFootballTalk, there is very little concern about things being canceled. That would require our current information about the COVID-19 coronavirus to be proven “dramatically incorrect by future behavior of the virus.”

Obviously, there is far more we need to learn about the virus. Almost two months into the national shutdown, and we’re just starting to ramp up testing to the levels needed to have a full understanding of its spread. Still, there is a lot of confidence that in four more months, NFL games can go forward with fans in the stands.

PFT’s Mike Florio reports that the chances of the NFL being canceled outright are “extremely small.” Of course, getting players ready to prepare for the season requires very easily accessible and increasingly quick and accurate testing. In order to prevent this from becoming a major issue for fans, it is going to require some buy-in by the most vulnerable people who would otherwise go to games.

Will there be NFL football in 2020? Most likely, yes https://t.co/XXy2ZcUk5L — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 2, 2020

Florio writes that league officials believe the testing situation will be robust enough that doing so regularly for everyone involved with the league would be justified within the country as a whole. That may involve testing players every day before they come together in big locker room groups.

This doesn’t mean there will be no change to the schedule. There is a scenario where the entire season could be pushed back three weeks going around.

This doesn’t mean that training camps will open in late July/early August or that the regular season will start on Thursday, September 10, with the Chiefs raising a banner and hosting a team like the Patriots. In order to get to the point where the governors of all states with NFL stadiums will agree to opening the doors and letting anyone who chooses to attend show up, the start of the season may have to be delayed by a few weeks. That’s why there’s already talk of a February 28 Super Bowl in Tampa. A three-week delay in the Super Bowl would accommodate a three-week delay to the start of the season. Or a four-week delay if bye weeks are eliminated. Or a five-week delay if the Super Bowl is played one week after the conference championship games.

As for fans, Florio writes that the league will try and get legal sign-off on making the risk of in-person attendance on the attendees.

Everyone wants football back this fall, and if it is the type of season we have come to expect, all the better. We’ll need to see a lot of improvement through the summer, though.

[ProFootballTalk]