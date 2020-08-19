NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Cheerleaders, Mascots

Outside of some team-by-team attendance policies, we haven’t gotten a ton of new information about how different the experience at NFL games will be this season. Today, the league made a decision on some a few aspects of gameday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, teams have been informed that mascots and cheerleaders will not be allowed on the field. Given the push for social distancing throughout the country, it makes sense to clear as much space on the sideline as possible.

It is unclear what this means for both of those groups, though. The NBA does not have its cheer or dance teams in the Orlando bubble, for obvious reasons. Major League Baseball has a more similar, non-bubble setup. Some teams have their mascots at the stadiums during games, but they were not on the field to begin with.

This will definitely change the gameday atmosphere for games. A number of teams have already announced that they will not have fans in attendance to start the season. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that wound up being the case for the full year.

Cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season, according to updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs. Yet another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

Perhaps the more impactful part of this sideline policy is its impact on the media. Pelissero added that there will be no sideline reporters during games, or pregame television reporters permitted.

“Other groups now prohibited from field access in 2020, according to the updated game day protocols, include network sideline reporters and pregame TV reporters. So … see you guys from the stands on Sunday mornings,” he tweeted.

We’re in for a strange fall, no matter what. The success of the NBA’s restart has been a nice reprieve, especially with games all day. There are unique concerns with the NFL, as they will not be in bubbles, and the rosters are so much bigger, but hopefully they can pull off their season as well.