NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position.

The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier this week.

Franks has good size and athleticism, so perhaps the Falcons are looking to get him on the field in a different way.

We've seen quarterbacks, most notably Taysom Hill, get involved in the offense in unique ways.

Perhaps Franks will be next to join that list.