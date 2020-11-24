NFL Sends New Memo To All 32 Teams Monday

The NFL has managed to execute an impressive season under the circumstances in 2020. Amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the league has implemented safety protocols for each organization to follow.

Although the season hasn’t been flawless, football continues on and the commissioner’s office continues to adapt to the ever-changing situation.

However, over the last few weeks COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country and around multiple NFL locker rooms. The NFL Management Council of Player Health and Safety decided to act accordingly.

On Monday, the league sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams detailing enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league will now limit the number of people allowed in the team facility and traveling to games. Also, all personnel on the sidelines must wear masks.

The league’s latest update demonstrates an even sterner tone and more rigid protocols as the NFL regular season reaches its conclusion.

The memo also comes in the wake of positive tests within the Baltimore Ravens locker room. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for the virus following yesterday’s game against the Titans.

Both players will miss Thursday’s Thanksgiving match-up against the Steelers, if the AFC North battle is able to be played. Up until now, no games this season have been canceled.

The league is also running out of scheduling flexibility as the regular season draws to a close. Only the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a bye week remaining in Week 13. At this point, the NFL remains committed to having every team play 16 regular season games before the playoffs. The postseason will be another story.

Hopefully, the league will be able to end the regular season successfully and safely.