NFL Sets Deadline For Opting Out Of 2020 Season In New Proposal

The NFL and the NFLPA are attempting to negotiate a start to the season that mitigates risk and accounts for lost revenue. To that end, the NFL has proposed allowing players to opt out of the season.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL’s proposal to the NFLPA includes an August 1 deadline for players to opt out. Per the report, any player may choose to opt out provided they give written notice by the target date.

As of writing there are only 15 days until that specific deadline. The NFLPA may need to agree to the overall proposal quickly to meet that target date. Either that, or the NFL can modify the opt out target date at some point.

In any event, opting out of the 2020 season is certainly something that will seem appealing to many players. Given that a number of NFL players have either been diagnosed with COVID-19, or know someone who has been affected by it, it seems unlikely that nobody will opt out of the season.

The bigger issue may come down to whether any of the NFL’s biggest stars decide to opt out and how it will affect the teams.

Bear in mind, players like Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Philip Rivers have young children that they’ll be going home to eventually. If the risk of a COVID-19 infection is too great for some players, it’ll be hard to fault them for playing it safe.

