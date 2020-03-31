NFL Shares Latest Expectations For The 2020 Season

Coronavirus has already led to massive changes to the NFL offseason. Time will tell what effect it will have on the 2020 regular season.

Right now, it seems premature to declare what the league will ultimately do. We don’t know what the national landscape will look like a few months from now.

An outright cancellation of the 2020 season seems unlikely, but could a delay or shortening of it be possible? The NFL certainly hopes not, and is preparing to go on as scheduled, according to the latest from the league.

The NFL announced today that it is currently planning to have a full 17-week season with a 16-game schedule for every team. The league has not played less than 16 games in a season since 1987, when a players strike forced a 15-game campaign.

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash: "We're planning on having a full season." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 31, 2020

Additionally, the league said it will release the full 2020 schedule by no later than May 9.

Typically, the schedule release is done in late April, but this year’s will happen at a later date–and apparently not because of coronavirus.

NFL schedule release likely to be around May 9. Not corona-related. That apparently was the plan anyway. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2020

While the NFL is bullish on playing a full season right now, we’ll see if that goal shifts in the coming weeks and months.

Again, no one knows for sure how this virus will play out.