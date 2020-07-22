NFL Spokesman Announces League-Wide Rule On Fans Wearing Masks

With the NFL season approaching soon, the league is still trying to figure out its policies for fan attendance this year. Some stadiums are going to have fans at a reduced capacity, while others will not have spectators at all.

This week, the Giants and Jets announced that fans will not be present for games this year. Moments ago, the Falcons said they’re planning to have between 10,000 and 20,000 fans at home games.

For the past few weeks there has been speculation over whether or not fans will be required to wear face coverings if they attend a game this fall.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy answered that question on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting “For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.” He also shared a photo of himself wearing a mask.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL is making the right call with this decision. Just having fans at some capacity would be a huge win for this season when you consider how badly the United States has been hit by COVID-19.

Face coverings have been proven to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It makes sense for fans to wear masks and for there to be some noticeable space between each spectator.

Football fans should expect additional details regarding the NFL’s attendance policy either later this month or at some point in August.