NFL Spokesman On 2020 Season: “We Plan To Start On Time”

The NFL is planning on starting the 2020 season on time despite current public health concerns.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made sports league commissioners think twice as to whether to play out the 2020 seasons. The NCAA essentially had no other choice but to cancel the remainder of its 2020 winter and spring sports seasons. The NBA and MLB continue to be postponed, but there’s optimism both can return later this summer.

College football remains months away from the start of its season. But the involvement of universities could force the NCAA to once again postpone or either cancel the upcoming college football year. Fortunately for the NFL, it can be much more liberal with its plans.

Roger Goodell and the NFL are planning to release the 2020 schedule, without any changes, next week. The league is moving forward with the idea the season will start on time with fans in the stands.

“We plan to start on time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, via ESPN.

Of course, this doesn’t ensure the NFL won’t eventually alter the 2020 schedule.

The league continues to monitor the public health dilemma.

In all likelihood, the NFL will find a way to play out the upcoming season – even if it includes games without any fans in attendance.