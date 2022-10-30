NFL Star Could Be Traded If Team Loses On Sunday

The NFL's 2022 trade deadline is approaching next month.

One notable star player could reportedly be traded if his team loses on Sunday morning.

The Broncos are taking on the Jaguars on Sunday. If Denver loses to Jacksonville, will Bradley Chubb be traded?

It's reportedly likely.

"We’ve been hearing that a loss to the Jaguars makes a Chubb trade by Tuesday’s deadline more likely. A win, however, could have the directly opposite impact. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, a victory likely means not only that Chubb will remain in Denver but that he’ll get a lucrative contract extension," Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday.

The Broncos have looked pretty bad for most of the 2022 regular season.

It would not be surprising to see them make a move heading into the deadline.