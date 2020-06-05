On Friday afternoon, one of the best running backs in NFL history made his stance on protests during the national anthem very clear.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said he plans to take a knee during the anthem. His comments came just a few days after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ comments about standing during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts. The Saints quarterback eventually apologized for his comments, but not before teammates and other NFL players made their displeasure with his comments known.

The death of George Floyd while in police custody sparked protests around the country. Now, one of the NFL’s biggest stars is making it known that those protests will continue on the field as well.

“We’re all getting ready to take a knee together,” Peterson said to Greg Bailey of KTRK. When asked about a potential punishment for protesting, Peterson said he’s not worried.

“Are they going to try to punish us all? If not playing football is going to help us save lives and change things then that’s just what it has to be.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked protests around the league during the national anthem.

However, he quickly found himself out of the league following his decision to kneel.

Now it looks like a significant number of star players could take a knee in 2020.