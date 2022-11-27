NFL Star Reportedly Escorted Off Airplane Sunday

An NFL star appeared to have an incident on an airplane on Sunday morning.

Tweets and videos appear to show NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. getting escorted off the plane and through an airport on Sunday morning.

"Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.." Odell tweeted.

"Never. In. My . Life."

Videos appeared to show Beckham getting escorted through the airport on Sunday morning.

It's unclear at this time what exactly happened with Beckham and this flight.

Clearly, the free agent wide receiver is not happy about it, though.