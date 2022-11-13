NFL Star Was Stripped Of His Captaincy On Sunday

It's pretty rare to see a player get their captaincy stripped during the middle of an NFL regular season.

But that's reportedly what happened on Sunday.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Texans have stripped wide receiver Brandin Cooks of his captaincy. The "C" has been ripped off his chest, essentially.

Yikes.

"When Brandin Cooks puts his game jersey on again today, it will be missing something -- the "C" near his right shoulder," NFL Network reports.

"The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver's captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days."

Cooks wasn't happy with the Texans decision to hold onto him at the trade deadline.

Clearly, Houston isn't happy with his response to the trade deadline decision, either.

Things could get even messier moving forward.